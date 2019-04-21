Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Out Sunday with shoulder injury

Cabrera (shoulder) is not in Sunday's lineup against the Astros.

He said he felt a pop in his shoulder during Saturday's game, yet indicated that he would play Sunday. The Rangers are obviously proceeding cautiously, but Cabrera reportedly didn't get an MRI, so he should be considered day-to-day for now. Patrick Wisdom is starting at third base and hitting seventh.

