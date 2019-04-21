Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Out Sunday with shoulder injury
Cabrera (shoulder) is not in Sunday's lineup against the Astros.
He said he felt a pop in his shoulder during Saturday's game, yet indicated that he would play Sunday. The Rangers are obviously proceeding cautiously, but Cabrera reportedly didn't get an MRI, so he should be considered day-to-day for now. Patrick Wisdom is starting at third base and hitting seventh.
More News
-
Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Downplays shoulder issue•
-
Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Returns to action Friday•
-
Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Leaves Wednesday's game•
-
Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Keeps up hot start•
-
Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Enjoying Arlington•
-
Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Pops fourth homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start