Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Plates four to close out series

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with his seventh home run of the season, four RBI and two runs in Sunday's 10-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Cabrera kicked off the scoring for the afternoon with an RBI double in the bottom of the second, then plated three more runs when he took Clay Buchholz deep an inning later. While Cabrera's .263 ISO would be a career-high mark, an uptick in his strikeout rate (23.6 percent) along with a deflated .234 BABIP has limited him to a .232 average thus far. Unless Cabrera adjusts his plate approach and trades more fly balls for line drives, his batting-average floor may be lower than his investors anticipated heading into draft day.