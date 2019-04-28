Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Remains out of lineup Sunday
Cabrera (calf) is not in Sunday's lineup against the Mariners, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Cabrera was expected to rejoin the lineup Sunday, but that is not the case. The Rangers have Monday off, so his return should seemingly be expected Tuesday as the Rangers begin a series with the Pirates.
