Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Stays hot in series finale
Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 11-10 victory over the Cubs.
Cabrera plated the Rangers' first run in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly and drove in two more in the seventh on a two-run blast to left field. The 33-year-old third baseman put together a strong opening weekend, collecting five hits including two homers, five RBI and three runs scored over three contests.
