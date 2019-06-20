Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Up to 11 homers

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a home run, double, two RBI and an additional run Wednesday in the Rangers' 10-4 loss to the Indians.

The home run was Cabrera's 11th of the season, all of which have come at Globe Life Park in Arlington. He'll be in the lineup as the cleanup hitter for Thursday's series finale and should make for a quality fantasy option through the weekend with three more home games on tap against a shaky White Sox pitching staff.