Bibens-Dirkx's chances of making a spot start Thursday improved after Yohander Mendez started Tuesday for Triple-A Round Rock.

Those two Round Rock pitchers were in the mix for Thursday's start, but Mendez is out of the picture now. Bibens-Dirkx is on schedule to start Thursday, so it's a natural move to call him up. Bibens-Dirkx has a 3.72 ERA in eight starts with the Express plus 24 games of experience in the majors, all of which came in 2017.