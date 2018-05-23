Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Chances improve for start Thursday
Bibens-Dirkx's chances of making a spot start Thursday improved after Yohander Mendez started Tuesday for Triple-A Round Rock.
Those two Round Rock pitchers were in the mix for Thursday's start, but Mendez is out of the picture now. Bibens-Dirkx is on schedule to start Thursday, so it's a natural move to call him up. Bibens-Dirkx has a 3.72 ERA in eight starts with the Express plus 24 games of experience in the majors, all of which came in 2017.
