Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Clears waivers, outrighted to Triple-A
Bibens-Dirkx cleared waivers and was offered an outright assignment to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
Bibens-Dirkx can now either accept his assignment to Round Rock or elect to become a free agent. The 32-year-old journeyman turned in a 4.67 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 38:20 K:BB through 69.1 innings during his first major-league season, operating as both a starter and long reliever.
