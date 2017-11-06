Bibens-Dirkx cleared waivers and was offered an outright assignment to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Bibens-Dirkx can now either accept his assignment to Round Rock or elect to become a free agent. The 32-year-old journeyman turned in a 4.67 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 38:20 K:BB through 69.1 innings during his first major-league season, operating as both a starter and long reliever.