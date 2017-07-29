Bibens-Dirkx has been confirmed as the Rangers' starter for Saturday's game against the Orioles, the Associated Press reports.

It will be Bibens-Dirkx's first start since June 30, with the rookie logging just two appearances in relief since that time. He'll enter the rotation in place of Tyson Ross (blister), who was shuttled to the 10-day disabled list following his previous start, but even if Ross isn't cleared to return next week, Bibens-Dirkx is far from a lock to stick in the rotation beyond Saturday. A.J. Griffin (oblique) will make what's expected to be his final rehab start at Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday and could be activated from the 60-day DL to take Ross' spot in the rotation in his subsequent outing.