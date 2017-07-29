Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Confirmed as Saturday starter
Bibens-Dirkx has been confirmed as the Rangers' starter for Saturday's game against the Orioles, the Associated Press reports.
It will be Bibens-Dirkx's first start since June 30, with the rookie logging just two appearances in relief since that time. He'll enter the rotation in place of Tyson Ross (blister), who was shuttled to the 10-day disabled list following his previous start, but even if Ross isn't cleared to return next week, Bibens-Dirkx is far from a lock to stick in the rotation beyond Saturday. A.J. Griffin (oblique) will make what's expected to be his final rehab start at Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday and could be activated from the 60-day DL to take Ross' spot in the rotation in his subsequent outing.
More News
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Spot start Saturday?•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Gives up two runs in relief Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Roughed up in long relief•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Likely headed back to bullpen•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Wednesday's scheduled start in flux•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Serves up three homers Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...