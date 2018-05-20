Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Could start Thursday
Bibens-Dirkx is an option to start Thursday's game against the Royals, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With the Rangers in need of a spot starter Thursday, manager Jeff Banister listed Bibens-Dirkx and Yohander Mendez as the leading candidates to receive the ball against the Royals. Bibens-Dirkx currently holds a 3.72 ERA over 38.2 innings with Triple-A Round Rock this season. He also appeared in 24 games (including six starts) for the Rangers in 2017, compiling a 4.67 ERA over 69.1 innings.
