Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Expected to start again Thursday
Manager Jeff Banister said he's planning to have Bibens-Dirkx start Thursday's game against the Twins, Gerry Fraley of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With Tyson Ross (finger) not ready to make his next turn through the rotation, Bibens-Dirkx tentatively lines up for another start after giving up four runs in five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Orioles. It's expected that the Rangers will trade Yu Darvish, an impending free agent, prior to Monday's deadline, but if a deal doesn't come to fruition and Darvish ends up making his scheduled start Tuesday, Bibens-Dirkx could head back to the bullpen. The Rangers would likely activate A.J. Griffin (oblique) from the 60-day disabled list to start Tuesday in the event of a Darvish trade, but if Darvish sticks with the team, Griffin could instead be pushed back in the schedule to Thursday.
