Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Gets another starting nod
Bibens-Dirkx will start Tuesday's game against the Padres, MLB.com reports.
Added to the rotation on short notice June 20 following Yohander Mendez's demotion to Triple-A Round Rock, Bibens-Dirkx delivered a quality start en route to earning a win over the Royals, allowing just one run on five hits and no walks in 6.2 innings. He'll get another cushy landing spot Tuesday against a Padres squad that ranks 30th in the majors this season in team wOBA (.291).
