Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Gives up two runs in relief Wednesday
Bibens-Dirkx was tagged for two runs on two hits and a walk over a lone inning of relief in Wednesday's 22-10 loss to the Marlins.
After starter Yu Darvish couldn't get out of the fourth inning, Rangers manager Jeff Banister called upon Jeremy Jeffress to record the final out of the frame, with Jeffress also covering two innings beyond that. It still wasn't enough for the Rangers to get through the contest, so Banister dusted off Bibens-Dirkx for the first time in a more than a week and had him seventh inning. Bibens-Dirkx wasn't able to clot the bleeding, but the more important takeaway than the performance itself is that he tossed 23 pitches, which could take him out of consideration for a spot start Saturday against the Orioles. A.J. Griffin (oblique) now seems more likely to be activated Saturday from the 60-day disabled list to replace Tyson Ross' (finger) spot in the rotation.
