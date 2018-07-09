Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Goes 5.1 scoreless
Bibens-Dirkx (2-2) picked up the win against the Tigers on Sunday, striking out five and walking one while allowing just three hits over 5.1 shutout innings in the Rangers' 3-0 victory.
Filling in as the Rangers wait for Martin Perez (elbow) to return from the disabled list, Bibens-Dirkx was impressive in this contest, blanking the Tigers (albeit in a short outing) and nabbing his second victory of the season. His 3.71 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over his 34 innings this season are serviceable, but with Perez set to return soon, the 33-year-old figures to be the one to vacate his rotation spot.
More News
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Grinds in Tuesday's loss•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Tosses five scoreless innings•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Gets another starting nod•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Picks up first win with 6.2 strong innings•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Recalled from Round Rock, set to start Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Optioned to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...