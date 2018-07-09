Bibens-Dirkx (2-2) picked up the win against the Tigers on Sunday, striking out five and walking one while allowing just three hits over 5.1 shutout innings in the Rangers' 3-0 victory.

Filling in as the Rangers wait for Martin Perez (elbow) to return from the disabled list, Bibens-Dirkx was impressive in this contest, blanking the Tigers (albeit in a short outing) and nabbing his second victory of the season. His 3.71 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over his 34 innings this season are serviceable, but with Perez set to return soon, the 33-year-old figures to be the one to vacate his rotation spot.