Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Grinds in Tuesday's loss
Bibens-Dirkx (1-2) allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Astros.
The Astros touched Bibens-Dirkx for a pair of home runs and five early runs, running his pitch count to 81 after just three innings. It didn't look like he was going to give Texas much length, but the 33-year-old right-hander was better after the third inning and lasted three more innings and 114 pitches. The journeyman starter will get at least one more start in the majors, Sunday on the road against Detroit. After that, Martin Perez (elbow) should be ready to return, and the Rangers will need to clear out a spot in the rotation.
More News
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Tosses five scoreless innings•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Gets another starting nod•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Picks up first win with 6.2 strong innings•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Recalled from Round Rock, set to start Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Optioned to minors•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Roughed up early in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...