Bibens-Dirkx (1-2) allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Astros.

The Astros touched Bibens-Dirkx for a pair of home runs and five early runs, running his pitch count to 81 after just three innings. It didn't look like he was going to give Texas much length, but the 33-year-old right-hander was better after the third inning and lasted three more innings and 114 pitches. The journeyman starter will get at least one more start in the majors, Sunday on the road against Detroit. After that, Martin Perez (elbow) should be ready to return, and the Rangers will need to clear out a spot in the rotation.