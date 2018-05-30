Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Optioned to minors
Bibens-Dirkx was sent to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday, John Blake of the Texas Rangers reports.
Bibens-Dirkx made two starts for the Rangers in his first major-league stint of the season, posting a disappointing 6.55 ERA and 1.64 WHIP with 11 strikeouts over 11 innings. Matt Moore has been reinstated from the disabled list in a corresponding move.
