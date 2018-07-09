Bibens-Dirkx was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Cory Gearrin was recalled as a corresponding move, as the Rangers wanted to add a fresh reliever with Bibens-Drikx not expected to make another start before the All-Star break. Martin Perez (elbow) is expected to return and take that spot this weekend, but Bibens-Drikx will be on the short list of options to plug any rotation holes in the second half.

