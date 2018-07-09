Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Optioned to Triple-A
Bibens-Dirkx was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
Cory Gearrin was recalled as a corresponding move, as the Rangers wanted to add a fresh reliever with Bibens-Drikx not expected to make another start before the All-Star break. Martin Perez (elbow) is expected to return and take that spot this weekend, but Bibens-Drikx will be on the short list of options to plug any rotation holes in the second half.
More News
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Goes 5.1 scoreless•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Grinds in Tuesday's loss•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Tosses five scoreless innings•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Gets another starting nod•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Picks up first win with 6.2 strong innings•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Recalled from Round Rock, set to start Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...