Bibens-Dirkx was outrighted from the Rangers' 40-man roster Friday and is expected to elect free agency.

The club also removed Clayton Blackburn, Brandon Mann, Carlos Perez and Ryan Rua from the 40-man roster, clearing up a few spots for younger prospects to be protected from the Rule 5 draft. Bibens-Dirkx underwent left knee surgery to repair partially torn cartilage in mid-September, though he's expected to be ready for spring training.