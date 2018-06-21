Bibens-Dirkx (1-1) allowed one run on five hits and a walk through 6.2 innings in a win Wednesday over the Royals.

Bibens-Dirkx gave up a lofty 12 flyballs but still managed to keep the ball in the ballpark as the Royals mustered just two extra-base hits against him. That will be the main thing to watch with Bibens-Dirkx, as his 4.67 ERA in 24 games (six starts) in 2017 can largely be pinned on a brutal 1.8 HR/9. All the Rangers really need right now, though, is somebody who can eat innings, and Bibens-Dirkx most likely did enough to hold onto the rotation spot for at least another turn. If so, his next start will come Tuesday against San Diego.