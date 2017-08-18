Bibens-Dirkx (4-2) was credited with the win in relief in Thursday's 9-8 triumph over the White Sox after tossing 1.2 perfect innings and striking out one.

It was only the third appearance of August for Bibens-Dirkx, who moved back to a long-relief role following a July 29 spot start against the Rangers. Though he's likely in line to see mostly mop-up work over the final month and a half of the season, Bibens-Dirkx at least endeared himself to manager Jeff Banister on Thursday by coming up huge in a big spot. After starter Tyson Ross walked two of the first three batters of the fifth inning before getting pulled, Bibens-Dirkx stepped in to induce back-to-back flyouts to close out the frame with no further damage to Ross' ledger.