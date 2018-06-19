Bibens-Dirkx was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Royals.

Bibens-Dirkx is set to rejoin the big-league rotation in place of Yohander Mendez, who was banished to the minors after violating team rules. The 33-year-old has made two starts for the Rangers this season, allowing a brutal 10 runs (eight earned) on 17 hits in just 11 innings of work. It's unclear if he'll stick in the rotation beyond Wednesday's outing.