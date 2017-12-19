Bibens-Dirkx signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers which includes an invitation to spring training.

Bibens-Dirkx will return to the Rangers after turning in a 4.67 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 69.1 innings in 2017 before being outrighted off Texas' 40-man roster in November. With Martin Perez (elbow) expected to miss the first two weeks of the season, the 32-year-old journeyman will have a chance to compete for a rotation spot as his temporary fill in. Either way, he'll be viewed as organizational pitching depth next season and won't carry fantasy value even if he does return to the majors.