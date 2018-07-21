Bibens-Dirkx was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Bibens-Dirkx served as a starter prior to the All-Star break but was sent down following his last start with the Rangers on July 8. The 33-year-old will take a bullpen role this time around, but may be used as a long reliever or spot starter if necessary.

