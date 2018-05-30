Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Roughed up early in no-decision
Bibens-Dirkx allowed four runs on nine hits over 4.2 innings in Tuesday's 9-5 win over the Mariners. He struck out five and didn't walk a batter.
The Rangers handed a Bibens-Dirkx an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but he immediately gave that back and more, as the first four Mariners reached base safely, including Mitch Haniger's two-run double. He had to deal with baserunners during every inning he pitched. This was his second start during this call-up, and likely last for now, as a fill-in for Matt Moore (knee), who will return to start Wednesday. Moore, who has an 8.19 ERA over nine starts and averaged less than five innings per start, may be pitching for his spot in the rotation Wednesday. In the event he continues to struggle and manager Jeff Banister wants to make a move, Bibens-Dirkx could be back.
More News
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Will earn another start•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Takes loss in first start of season•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Chances improve for start Thursday•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Could start Thursday•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Rejoins Rangers on minor-league deal•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...