Bibens-Dirkx allowed four runs on nine hits over 4.2 innings in Tuesday's 9-5 win over the Mariners. He struck out five and didn't walk a batter.

The Rangers handed a Bibens-Dirkx an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but he immediately gave that back and more, as the first four Mariners reached base safely, including Mitch Haniger's two-run double. He had to deal with baserunners during every inning he pitched. This was his second start during this call-up, and likely last for now, as a fill-in for Matt Moore (knee), who will return to start Wednesday. Moore, who has an 8.19 ERA over nine starts and averaged less than five innings per start, may be pitching for his spot in the rotation Wednesday. In the event he continues to struggle and manager Jeff Banister wants to make a move, Bibens-Dirkx could be back.