Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Sent to Triple-A
The Rangers optioned Bibens-Dirkx to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
His demotion opens a spot on the active roster for Drew Hutchison, who was signed by the Rangers ahead of a scheduled start Sunday against the Orioles. Bibens-Dirkx made four appearances out of the bullpen during his latest stint with the Rangers, surrendering 16 earned runs and 17 hits and two walks over seven frames.
