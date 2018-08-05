The Rangers optioned Bibens-Dirkx to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

His demotion opens a spot on the active roster for Drew Hutchison, who was signed by the Rangers ahead of a scheduled start Sunday against the Orioles. Bibens-Dirkx made four appearances out of the bullpen during his latest stint with the Rangers, surrendering 16 earned runs and 17 hits and two walks over seven frames.

More News
Our Latest Stories