Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Slated to start Thursday
Bibens-Dirkx will start Thursday's game against Kansas City, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Bibens-Dirkx will be called up from Triple-A Round Rock to make his first major-league start of the 2018 season. He surfaced in the big leagues during his 2017 campaign, starting six games and accruing a 4.67 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 38 strikeouts over 69.1 innings.
