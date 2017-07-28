Bibens-Dirkx will likely start Saturday's game against Baltimore, Stefan Stevenson of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram reports.

With A.J. Griffin (oblique) set to embark on another rehab appearance Saturday, it appears as though Bibens-Dirkx will make another appearance in the starting rotation. The right-hander came in for Yu Darvish during Wednesday's loss, allowing two runs on a pair of hits and a walk over one inning of relief. His last start came on June 30, taking a no-decision against the White Sox by giving up four runs off eight hits in 5.2 innings. Bibens-Dirkx's will likely return to the bullpen following Saturday's outing, with Griffin and Tyson Ross (finger) due back in the near future.

