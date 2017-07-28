Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Spot start Saturday?
Bibens-Dirkx will likely start Saturday's game against Baltimore, Stefan Stevenson of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram reports.
With A.J. Griffin (oblique) set to embark on another rehab appearance Saturday, it appears as though Bibens-Dirkx will make another appearance in the starting rotation. The right-hander came in for Yu Darvish during Wednesday's loss, allowing two runs on a pair of hits and a walk over one inning of relief. His last start came on June 30, taking a no-decision against the White Sox by giving up four runs off eight hits in 5.2 innings. Bibens-Dirkx's will likely return to the bullpen following Saturday's outing, with Griffin and Tyson Ross (finger) due back in the near future.
More News
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Gives up two runs in relief Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Roughed up in long relief•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Likely headed back to bullpen•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Wednesday's scheduled start in flux•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Serves up three homers Friday•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Receives Friday start•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 18
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...