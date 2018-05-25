Bibens-Dirkx (0-1) took the loss against the Royals on Thursday, giving up six runs (four earned) on eight hits over 6.1 innings, striking out six and walking one as the Rangers lost 8-2.

Bibens-Dirkx made his first start of the season after getting called up from Triple-A Round Rock, and he came out with a respectable final line, as only four of his six runs were earned, meaning he only missed a quality start by one run. However, he threw 69.1 innings for the Rangers last season and had a 4.67 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP, so even if he were to stay at the big-league level for enough time to get a chance to do so, it seems unlikely that Bibens-Dirkx would put up big fantasy numbers, especially considering he's 33 years old.