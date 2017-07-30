Bibens-Dirkx (3-1) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks with one strikeout over five innings in a loss Saturday to the Orioles.

This was likely a one-and-done start for Bibens-Dirkx, as both Tyson Ross and A.J. Griffin are on their way back from injury shortly. The Orioles connected for four extra-base hits against Bibens-Dirkx, including two home runs. He has a 4.80 ERA because major league hitters have been able to get that kind of consistent hard contact against him, so he will likely be relegated to either the bullpen or the minors soon.