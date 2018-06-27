Bibens-Dirkx struck out six in five scoreless innings Tuesday against the Padres, allowing two hits and four walks in a no-decision.

Making his fourth start of the year, Bibens-Dirkx threw his second consecutive start allowing one run or less. The 33-year-old has a 3.57 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and a 17:6 K:BB in 22.2 innings. His next scheduled start is a matchup with the Astros at home.