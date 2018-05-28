Bibens-Dirkx will remain in the rotation for one more turn and start Tuesday against the Mariners, Dic Humphrey of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers could have moved Bibens-Dirkx to the bullpen or sent him to Triple-A Round Rock with Matt Moore (knee) set to return from the disabled list this week, but manager Jeff Banister instead elected to keep Bibens-Dirkx in the rotation a little longer to afford an additional day of rest to each of the team's five starters. While Bibens-Dirkx wasn't outstanding in his spot start Thursday against the Royals -- he allowed six runs (four earned) and struck out six over 6.1 innings --the performance was good enough for the Rangers to justify handing him another start. Bibens-Dirkx will probably need an even better showing Tuesday to earn himself any additional starting assignments now that the team has five healthy rotation members.