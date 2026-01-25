Gomber agreed Sunday with the Rangers on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Aram Leighton of JustBaseball.com reports.

Though Texas recently bolstered its pitching staff with the acquisition of MacKenzie Gore, Gomber could still get the chance to compete for a back-end rotation spot this spring. Before being cut loose by the Rockies last August, Gomber turned in a 7.49 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 34:17 K:BB in 57.2 innings, but he was slightly more effective in his six starts away from Coors Field (6.44 ERA, 1.50 WHIP in 29.1 innings). Gomber also closed the season strong while spending the final month of the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Iowa in the Cubs organization, and the Rangers may be banking on the 32-year-old lefty's pitch-to-contact approach yielding more success in Arlington than in the unforgiving confines of Colorado.