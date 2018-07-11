Jackson was designated for assignment by Texas on Wednesday.

Jackson was recently acquired by the Rangers in a trade with the Giants as the latter club looked to shed some salary. Since Jackson was told to hold off on reporting to Texas by Rangers general manager Jon Daniels, it was apparent that the organization didn't see much playing time in the cards for the 31-year-old outfielder. He will now be subjected to waivers and could wind up with another organization in the coming days.

