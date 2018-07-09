Rangers' Austin Jackson: Told to hold off reporting to Texas
Jackson was told by Rangers general manager Jon Daniels to hold off on reporting to the team after being acquired in a trade Sunday, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Daniels said the Rangers are "evaluating our options" with Jackson, who was sent to Texas along with reliever Cory Gearrin and minor-league right-hander Jason Bahr from San Francisco. Under MLB's labor agreement, Jackson has 72 hours to join his new team. The general manager spoke with Jackson and told him there would not be much playing time for the 31-year-old outfielder. Taking on Jackson's salary was part of the price for the Rangers to acquire their primary motivation for the deal, Bahr, who they feel is an undervalued prospect.
