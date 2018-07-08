Jackson was acquired by the Rangers as a part of a three-player trade with the Giants, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jackson, Cory Gearrin and minor-leaguer Jason Bahr will head to the Rangers with the Giants receiving a player-to-be-named or cash. The Giants offloading Jackson and his contract made sense given the emergence of Gorkys Hernandez and their general outfield depth, as Jackson has made only one start since June 15. Jackson likely slides into a role as the Rangers fourth outfielder, with Joey Gallo, Delino DeShields and Nomar Mazara currently slotted in as the starters.