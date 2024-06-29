Pruitt (knee) began a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Friday.

Pruitt has been on the injured list since late April due to a right meniscus injury, and he's now been given the go-ahead to begin playing in games. The Rangers haven't provided any details regarding the planned duration of Pruitt's rehab stint, but he'll likely need to make a few appearances with a minor-league affiliate before coming off the injured list. There's also no guarantee the 34-year-old reports to the Rangers upon being activated, as he allowed six earned runs in just 4.1 MLB innings before getting hurt.