Pruitt signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Pruitt collected a 2.98 ERA and 30:12 K:BB over 48.1 innings with the Athletics in 2023 before his season ended with a forearm strain. It appears he will enter spring training healthy and the 34-year-old will be in the mix for a long relief role in Texas.