Rangers' Austin Voth: Signs MiLB deal with Rangers

The Rangers signed Voth to a minor-league contract Thursday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Voth elected free agency Sunday after getting designated for assignment by the Twins on June 24. The right-hander only appeared in three games total at the major league level for the Twins and Blue Jays in 2026. He had made 11 starts in the minors for the two organizations. He has yet to go past five innings pitched in his minor-league starts and has only appeared as a reliever in the majors for 2026.