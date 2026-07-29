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Rangers' Austin Wynns: Clubs first homer of season

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wynns went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a run scored, a walk and a strikeout in Texas' 4-1 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Wynns blasted his first home run of the season in the seventh to extend the Rangers' lead to 3-1. The 35-year-old, who recently had his contract selected by Texas on July 21, picked up just his second base knock since joining the club. The catcher has spent time with three different teams this season, slashing .098/.154/.148 with one homer and one RBI in 66 plate appearances.

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