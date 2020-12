Weems was traded from the White Sox to the Rangers along with Dane Dunning in exchange for Lance Lynn on Monday.

A 23-year-old lefty, Weems was Chicago's sixth-round pick in 2019 and has yet to pitch above rookie ball. He logged a 2.47 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 60:7 K:BB in 47.1 innings in the Pioneer League in 2019, but he was quite old for the level.