Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Back stiffness threatens Sunday's start
Colon may not be able to start Sunday against the Angels as he's battling back stiffness, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
An alternative plan for if Colon is unable to go has not been announced. Eddie Butler has starting experience in the Rangers' pen and would be on five days' rest if he's not called upon Saturday, so he could be a logical replacement.
