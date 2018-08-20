Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Cleared to start Monday
Colon (back) is listed as the Rangers' probable starter for Monday's game against the Athletics.
The 45-year-old had been scheduled to take the hill for Sunday's series finale against the Angels, but those plans were tabled after Colon experienced back stiffness earlier in the weekend. Colon was able to throw off flat ground from long distance Sunday without issue, so he'll merely be pushed back one day, which won't force the Rangers to alter their six-man rotation. After cruising to the tune of a 2.82 ERA and 0.84 WHIP through his first nine outings of the season, regression has set in hard for Colon ever since. Dating back to mid-May, the burly right-hander has submitted a 6.62 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over his last 84.1 innings.
More News
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Not starting Sunday•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Back stiffness threatens Sunday's start•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Notches second straight win•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Sets new MLB mark with win•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Surrenders five in loss•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Hammered for six runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...