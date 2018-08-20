Colon (back) is listed as the Rangers' probable starter for Monday's game against the Athletics.

The 45-year-old had been scheduled to take the hill for Sunday's series finale against the Angels, but those plans were tabled after Colon experienced back stiffness earlier in the weekend. Colon was able to throw off flat ground from long distance Sunday without issue, so he'll merely be pushed back one day, which won't force the Rangers to alter their six-man rotation. After cruising to the tune of a 2.82 ERA and 0.84 WHIP through his first nine outings of the season, regression has set in hard for Colon ever since. Dating back to mid-May, the burly right-hander has submitted a 6.62 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over his last 84.1 innings.