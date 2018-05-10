Colon didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Tigers, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over five innings while striking out four.

The ageless one had his shortest start of the season, throwing 60 of 98 pitches for strikes before leaving the game with the score knotted at 3-3. The Rangers have a couple of off days coming up, so Colon and his surprisingly respectable 3.32 ERA will get some extra rest before his next outing Wednesday in Seattle.