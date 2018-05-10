Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Comes away with no-decision Wednesday
Colon didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Tigers, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over five innings while striking out four.
The ageless one had his shortest start of the season, throwing 60 of 98 pitches for strikes before leaving the game with the score knotted at 3-3. The Rangers have a couple of off days coming up, so Colon and his surprisingly respectable 3.32 ERA will get some extra rest before his next outing Wednesday in Seattle.
More News
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Takes first loss of season•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Earns first win of season•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Gets another start over weekend•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Roughed up by M's in no-decision Saturday•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Named starter for Saturday•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Tenatively pegged to start Saturday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...