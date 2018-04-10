Manager Jeff Banister said his projected rotation through this weekend is "not set in stone," suggesting that Colon could get a second start, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Texas will have a day off Thursday, which gives Banister some flexibility to rearrange his rotation, or possibly give Colon a second start. "We'll continue to evaluate it," Banister said. "He's a valuable part of the process now, whether it's in a starting role or the bullpen." Given that the Rangers have trailed by at least four runs in seven games so far -- they've lost all of them -- Colon could emerge as alternative to the spotty pitching the team has received thus far from its starters. Texas ranks 22nd in starters' ERA at 4.42.