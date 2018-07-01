Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Earns fifth win
Colon (5-5) allowed three earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two across five innings to earn the win Saturday against the White Sox.
Colon allowed five hits through his first two innings of work but managed to settle down and pitch deep enough into the game to earn the win. He uncharacteristically struggled with command -- he walked multiple batters for only the second time in 15 starts -- yet his walk rate still sits at just 1.5 batters per nine innings for the campaign. His lack of strikeouts and propensity to allow home runs limit his value, but he has been able to eat innings this season and has a solid 1.22 WHIP.
