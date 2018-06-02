Colon (2-3) took the loss against the Angels on Friday, giving up six earned runs on eight hits over three innings. He struck out four and walked one in the Rangers' 6-0 loss.

This marked the second time in three starts Colon has been rocked for six earned runs, and he saw his ERA rise from 3.55 to 4.21 over 66.1 innings with this defeat to the Angels. Colon has shown this season that he's still capable of pumping out solid outings, and the fact that he's putting up a 1.03 WHIP and a 44:8 K:BB at age 45 is also pretty remarkable. However, his low-strikeout approach that centers around pounding the strike zone and pitching to contact means that he's also susceptible to outings like Friday's, making it difficult to predict what his numbers will look like from start to start.