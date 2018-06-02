Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Falls to 2-3
Colon (2-3) took the loss against the Angels on Friday, giving up six earned runs on eight hits over three innings. He struck out four and walked one in the Rangers' 6-0 loss.
This marked the second time in three starts Colon has been rocked for six earned runs, and he saw his ERA rise from 3.55 to 4.21 over 66.1 innings with this defeat to the Angels. Colon has shown this season that he's still capable of pumping out solid outings, and the fact that he's putting up a 1.03 WHIP and a 44:8 K:BB at age 45 is also pretty remarkable. However, his low-strikeout approach that centers around pounding the strike zone and pitching to contact means that he's also susceptible to outings like Friday's, making it difficult to predict what his numbers will look like from start to start.
More News
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Quality start against Royals•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Takes second loss•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Tosses 7.2 scoreless in win•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Comes away with no-decision Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Takes first loss of season•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Earns first win of season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...