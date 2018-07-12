Colon (5-7) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs (three earned) on nine hits and two walks over six innings while striking out three as the Rangers dropped a 4-2 decision to the Red Sox.

The veteran was thoroughly outpitched by Chris Sale in this one, and as a result Colon lost consecutive starts for the first time all season. He'll take a 4.64 ERA and 62:17 K:BB through 106.2 innings into the All-Star break.