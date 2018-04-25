Colon will make his next start Saturday against the Blue Jays, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With Doug Fister (hip) returning from the 10-day disabled list to take the hill Wednesday against the Athletics and an off day Thursday affording reliever-turned-starter Mike Minor an extra day of rest, the Rangers could have gotten by with a five-man rotation this week if desired. However, manager Jeff Banister has apparently elected to give Colon a chance to redeem himself after the burly right-hander struggled his last time out April 21 against Seattle following four strong showings to begin the season. Though Colon hasn't formally secured a rotation spot, the Rangers will likely find a way to give him at least semi-regular starts so long as he performs respectably in that role. The Rangers aren't exactly ripe with strong rotation options as it is, with the starting staff producing a collective 5.00 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd among all teams.