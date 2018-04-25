Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Gets another start over weekend
Colon will make his next start Saturday against the Blue Jays, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With Doug Fister (hip) returning from the 10-day disabled list to take the hill Wednesday against the Athletics and an off day Thursday affording reliever-turned-starter Mike Minor an extra day of rest, the Rangers could have gotten by with a five-man rotation this week if desired. However, manager Jeff Banister has apparently elected to give Colon a chance to redeem himself after the burly right-hander struggled his last time out April 21 against Seattle following four strong showings to begin the season. Though Colon hasn't formally secured a rotation spot, the Rangers will likely find a way to give him at least semi-regular starts so long as he performs respectably in that role. The Rangers aren't exactly ripe with strong rotation options as it is, with the starting staff producing a collective 5.00 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd among all teams.
More News
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Roughed up by M's in no-decision Saturday•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Named starter for Saturday•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Tenatively pegged to start Saturday•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: No-hit bid comes up short•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Works three innings Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Getting another turn in rotation•
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.