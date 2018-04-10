Colon will get another turn in the rotation and is tentatively scheduled to start Sunday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Doug Fister (hip) hit the disabled list Tuesday, which opened a spot in the Rangers' rotation. Colon was the logical choice to fill in for a spot start considering he's already on the 25-man roster and was solid in his lone start back on April 2. As it stands, Colon is expected to start Sunday against the Astros on the road.