Colon (3-3) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with one strikeout through five innings to pick up the win Wednesday over the Athletics.

It was hard work just to get through five frames for Colon, as he needed 97 pitches and managed just one swinging strike. Of the six hits he allowed, three went for extra bases. Colon buckled down in clutch situations, though, as he stranded six runners and kept the Athletics scoreless until he allowed a two-run home run to Khris Davis in the fifth inning. By that time, the Rangers owned a six-run lead and Colon was already cruising to the victory. He'll make his next start Tuesday against the Dodgers.