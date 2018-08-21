Colon (7-11) was dealt the loss against Oakland on Monday, yielding seven earned runs on 10 hits over five innings, striking out three and walking one in the Rangers' eventual 9-0 defeat.

Colon was victimized by the long ball in this contest, as he served up three homers to the Athletics that accounted for five of their seven earned runs against him. It's impressive that he's still in a big-league rotation at 45-years-old, but Colon's reliance on pitching to contact and low strikeout totals have made him increasingly susceptible to these kinds of outings, as demonstrated by his bloated 5.45 ERA through 140.1 innings.